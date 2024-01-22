The upward trajectory of property prices in Dubai persists, driven by a record influx of local and international investors attracted to the promising returns on investment, according to the latest findings of a leading property portal in the UAE.

This “unprecedented boom,” while establishing a favourable setting for sellers and landlords in 2024, aligns with the heightened demand fuelled by the influx of investors and residents, resulting in unprecedented growth in the real estate market, the portal forecasts, based on the search trends observed on Bayut.

Commenting on the findings, Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut and Head of Dubizzle Group MENA said: “The Dubai property sector has maintained its commendable growth trajectory, concluding 2023 on a high note. Our data reveals sustained progress in property prices, driven by heightened demand from investors and residents wanting to own property in this promising market. There are notable upticks in sales prices across various segments, reflecting the appeal of Dubai’s real estate landscape”.

The portal’s data indicates a notable uptick in sales prices for apartments and villas across prime neighbourhoods in Dubai, registering surges of between four per cent and 21 per cent in 2023.

’’The surge in Dubai’s property sale prices propelled by key factors has driven the real estate market to unprecedented levels. During 2023, Dubai reported an impressive uptrend in sales, highlighting the market’s strength and desirability. This increase in demand is fuelled by a combination of factors, including the city’s robust economic recovery, attractive investment opportunities and an influx of both local and international investors,” said the portal report

“Investors are attracted to the promising returns on investment in Dubai’s real estate market, contributing to the significant upward trajectory in property prices. The optimistic economic outlook for Dubai, coupled with its status as a global business hub, sustains demand for real estate, further fuelling the growth in property prices.

According to realty pundits, the repeatedly succeeding characteristic of Dubai’s real estate market is due to increased investor appetite, a rising inflow of professionals, population increase, and the city’s growing reputation as a haven for the wealthy. Net migration exceeding the rate of new home handovers is a key factor putting upward pressure on rental prices.

Analysts at CBRE note a 42 per cent rise in rents since January 2020, and property prices increasing by approximately 33 per cent. Villa rents have followed a similar trend, averaging $88,400 per year with a 19.2 per cent increase in November.

Bayut’s analysis shows that in the affordable property segment, potential investors and home buyers have shown heightened interest in International City, Dubailand Residence Complex and Damac Hills 2. Property buyers with a mid-range budget have gravitated towards areas like Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Al Furjan and The Springs. Conversely, luxury property investors have demonstrated a preference for Dubai Marina, Business Bay, Arabian Ranches and Dubai Hills Estate during 2023.

For budget-friendly apartments, transactional sales prices in sought-after areas have witnessed increments ranging from 5-50 per cent. The average transaction prices for affordable villas have generally decreased by 10 per cent to 26 per cent, with the exception of Damac Hills 2, which recorded a minor increase of 0.54 per cent.

According to Bayut, in the mid-tier property segment, the average sales transaction prices for apartments have generally increased by up to 3.0 per cent. Jumeirah Lake Towers has been an outlier, where the transactional sale price fell by 0.77 per cent. Sought-after areas with mid-tier villas have reported 15 - 21 per cent increase in average transaction sales price.

The study finds that in the luxury property sector, most areas have seen a consistent appreciation in transactional prices of between 3.0 per cent and 17 per cent.

In 2023 a total of 132,628 property sale transactions, amounting to a total value of Dh409.8 billion, including both residential and commercial purchases, were recorded, according to the Dubai Transactions on Bayut, the company’s proprietary insights system with detailed processed data based on DLD information.

“On examining the Return on Investment (ROI) based on projected rental yields for apartments, specific areas like DIP, Liwan and Discovery Gardens have emerged as the healthiest options for potential investors, offering yields of up to 11 per cent. When it comes to apartments in the mid-tier segment, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Sports City and Motor City have been the most compelling options, offering rental yields of up to 9.0 per cent. In the luxury apartment segment, areas like Al Sufouh, Green Community and Jumeirah Golf Estates delivered impressive returns of up to 10 per cent,” said the report.

ROI trends for villa communities also portray a positive outlook. Buy-to-let villas and townhouses in Al Rashidiya boast an average ROI exceeding nine per cent, making it an enticing prospect for potential investors. Similarly, areas such as International City and Jebel Ali are offering ROI percentages exceeding eight per cent. The mid-tier villas in JVC, Town Square and Reem have recorded projected ROIs of between six and eight per cent. In the luxury villa category, Al Barari stands out with an ROI surpassing eight per cent.

