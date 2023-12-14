Dar Global, the luxury international real estate developer, has announced a significant milestone as it simultaneously begins construction on three of its much-anticipated projects this month.

Of these, two are in the region (AIDA in Oman and Les Vagues in Qatar) and one in Spain - Tierra Viva.

Announcing this, Dar Global said the commencement of construction activity on the three standout developments reflects its unwavering commitment to delivering high-caliber projects on time to maximise long-term value for investors.

The landmark addresses redefine luxury living experiences and further solidifies the brand’s regional and global presence following its successful listing on the London Stock Exchange earlier this year, said the company in a statement.

On AIDA project, Dar Global said it is being developed as a joint venture with Omran Group, the executive arm for Oman's tourism development. It is a premium mixed-use real estate project perched atop a hilltop at over 130m above sea level.

Offering breathtaking elevated sea views with homes integrating seamlessly within the cliffs, AIDA is one of Oman’s largest urban developments and is built in unison with its natural surroundings.

The premium developer said that work on Phase I has begun, thus marking the crucial step in transforming the landscape and bringing the vision of AIDA to life.

On its Qatari project, Dar Global said Les Vagues, being developed at an investment of QR1 billion, is the ﬁrst ever branded residential project in the country with interiors by Elie Saab.

It aims to elevate luxury living in Doha with an architectural design that enhances the appeal of seafront living. The premium residential project includes one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with terraces offering uninterrupted views of the sea, the marina, and the Doha skyline.

The start of the main construction activity marks a significant milestone for Les Vagues, it added.

Tierra Viva, the architectural crown in Dar Global’s real estate portfolio, is the company’s first project in continental Europe and is inspired by the iconic design of the legendary Automobili Lamborghini.

Located within the ultra-exclusive locality of Benahavis, close to Marbella on the south coast of Spain, Tierra Viva comprises 53 grand villas with panoramic views of the Mediterranean. With a GDV of €282 million, the property also marks Automobili Lamborghini’s first residential project in Europe.

Having delivered a strong financial performance in H1 2023 and expanding its portfolio of assets with the announcement of three new luxury brand partnerships, Dar Global continues to set new benchmarks in the global real estate arena with its ambitious growth strategy, it added.

Dar Global CEO Ziad El Chaar said: "We are excited to announce the commencement of construction across three of our most distinctive luxury developments. Tierra Viva, AIDA, and Les Vagues witnessed an overwhelming response from customers and investors, and Dar Global will continue to set new benchmarks for quality and exclusivity as we deliver these top-tier properties in line with our scheduled project timelines."

"In H1 2023, we recorded strong demand for both newly launched and existing projects, and we are excited to close the year on a high note as we progress as scheduled on these prestigious projects amid surging interest from investors worldwide," he added.

