UAE developer Damac Properties is showcasing its latest premium property launches at the 86th annual Thessaloniki International Fair, which kicked off last week in Greece.

These include the Cavalli Tower, a 70-storey ultra-luxurious building in Dubai Marina overlooking Palm Jumeirah branded by Italian fashion icon Roberto Cavalli, as well as its third master development, Damac Lagoons, a water-inspired community themed on eight popular tourist destinations on the Mediterranean Sea.

Thessaloniki International Fair is renowned global event which hosts over 1,500 exhibitors from Greece and foreign countries. The week-long expo concludes on September 18.

Each year it chooses one of the most interesting markets in the global economy to be the ‘honoured country’. This year, UAE bagged the prestigious slot, said a statement from Damac.

Since its establishment in 2002, Damac has been an integral part of the UAE development story, as its unique towers have shaped Dubai’s skyline.

The developer success in Dubai, bolstered by Dubai’s economic performance this year, has propelled it to expand regionally and globally and now has projects across the Middle East, Europe and North America, with more than 42,000 completed homes and 28,000 in development, it stated.

"We are thrilled to be participating in this global and prestigious fair and standing side by side the most successful enterprises of the UAE," remarked Niall McLoughlin, the Senior Vice President at Damac.

"The story of Damac’s success runs in tandem with the UAE’s success story and we continue to be inspired and guided by our visionary leaders who have set such a great example for us to follow," he stated.

"The UAE is leaving its mark on this year’s week-long event with a significant number of enterprises and entities, including Damac Properties," he added.

The Dubai developer is also exhibiting its Safa One and Safa Two tower projects branded by luxury Swiss Jeweller de Grisogono. These towers will offer residents stunning views of the Dubai Canal, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah.

