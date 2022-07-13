Dubai-based developer DAMAC Properties has started the piling work for its $545 million Cavalli Tower residential project, overlooking the Palm.

The 70-storey, 485-unit ultra-luxury tower was launched in September 2021.

Source: DAMAC

The National Piling & Land Draining Works was awarded the piling work contract, which involves a total of 213 piles, approximately 1,400 metric tonnes of steel and 10,000 cubic meters of concrete.

Designed by architect Shaun Killa, who also created Dubai Museum of the Future, Cavalli Tower is expected to be completed in four years' time, the statement added.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Seban Scaria)

