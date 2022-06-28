Dubai-based developer DAMAC Properties has awarded a 618 million UAE dirhams ($163 million) construction contract to local firm Pivot for the Costa Brava cluster, within its DAMAC Lagoons master development.

The developer said in a press statement that the contract involves the construction of 976 townhouses of the Costa Brava cluster.

In March, DAMAC had awarded a construction contract worth over 500 million dirhams ($136 million) to Shapoorji Pallonji Co for 847 villas in the Santorini cluster.

The 45 million square feet DAMAC Lagoons master development was launched in November 2021. The clusters include Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Andalucia and Portofino.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; editing by Seban Scaria)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com )