UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that steady progress is being made on its Creek Views II luxury development coming up within the Dubai Healthcare City, with nearly 37% work already completed.

The project comprises 587 residences, with a mix of 116 studios, 436 one- and 35 two-bedroom apartments, in addition to premium amenities including two swimming pools, a sauna, a steam room, gym and a children's play area.

Giving a project update, Azizi said its structure is now 84% complete, with blockwork being at 49%. The internal plaster and MEP have reached 33% and 11% respectively with overall finishes standing at 8%.

On the rapid progress being made at its premium project, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "With work in full swing, the luxury development is on track for handover this Q4. Thanks to its strategic location, Dubai Healthcare City is an area that is highly sought after by investors due to its many points of interest and easy access."

Creek Views II is situated in Dubai Healthcare City, a beautifully landscaped community known for its focus on health and wellness. The location offers direct access to Al Khail Road and is home to various high-tech medical centres and lifestyle and shopping options, he stated.

"With picturesque views and an elegant, ultra-modern design and finishing, Creek Views II will grant residents a truly remarkable living experience," noted Azizi.

"The contractor is doing outstanding work, meeting and exceeding our stringent quality control and assurance standards and project delivery timeline," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

