UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced signing a deal with Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, to acquire 15 million sq ft plot of land in the most growth-inclined area of the emirate.

Azizi, however, did not disclose its detailed plans for the land during the press briefing held on the opening day of Cityscape Dubai 2022 yesterday (November 21).

It stated that the planning and design for the project are already in advanced stages and that it will develop townhouses, villas, residential apartments, hotel apartments, several types of hospitality projects ranging from three to five stars.

It will boast a wide range of amenities, including a swimmable crystal lagoon, water features, parks, sporting facilities (eg. cycling and jogging tracks), children’s playgrounds, green spaces, innovative infrastructure and more to go above and beyond in fulfilling the well-being, comfort, and convenience needs of residents.

With a gross floor area (GFA) of nearly 24 million sq ft, Azizi’s several-dozen-billion-dirham plans for the sizeable land are yet to be revealed.

The newly-acquired land, which is part of Dubai South’s prestigious Golf District, is strategically positioned in the emirate’s growth corridor, with Dubai speedily expanding towards the south.

Situated alongside Emirates Road (E611), built to link the emirates together while also providing convenient access points to Dubai’s other major highways and various points of interest, the plot of land is among the best connected in the southern part of the emirate.

As part of the agreement, Azizi will be the master developer, in charge of constructing the buildings, roads and infrastructure, said its Founder and Chairman Mirwais Azizi at the signing cermony held at Azizi’s stand which was presided over by the Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South Khalifa Al Zaffin.

Azizi expressed delight at embarking on "this new master development journey, the next era of growth trajectory and that of Dubai."

"This sizable land represents an exceptional opportunity to contribute to the satiation of the exponentially increasing demand for world-class properties in the UAE. The emirate continues to solidify its renowned standing as the world’s hub for business, tourism, and innovation, underlined by the increasing number of investors and end-users choosing to secure themselves homes here," he added.

Al Zaffin said: "At Dubai South, we select partners that align with our mandate to enrich the lives of residents and professionals across the emirate and support the government’s vision of making Dubai the best global city to live, work and visit."

"We look forward to the realisation of this new project, which will undoubtedly become one of the emirate’s most-prized destinations," he added.

The signing ceremony was also attended by its CEO Farhad Azizi and other key senior management figures from both parties.

