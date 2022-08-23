UAE-based Azizi Developments yesterday (August 22) celebrated the handover of its key 634-unit project, Creek Views I, located in Dubai Healthcare City.

The key mixed-use development comprises 396 studios, 218 one- and 20 two-bedroom units as well as 33,341 sq ft of premium retail space.

Merging views of both the old and new Dubai, Creek Views I represents the emirate’s remarkable transition from a traditional, iconic past to a contemporary, reinvented future.

Built to offer modern luxury at its finest, Creek Views I features an all-inclusive health club comprising a swimming pool, a gym, sauna, steam room and a serene outdoor yoga space, said the statement from Azizi.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Founder and Chairman Mirwais Azizi, CEO Farhad Azizi, as well as its senior management team and other stakeholders involved in the project, including investors, banks, authorities, channel partners, it added.

Commenting on the handover, Azizi said: "It is with great excitement that we hand over the keys to these 634 exceptional residences. Hundreds of families can now proudly call Creek Views I their home and have their lifestyles enhanced by its strategic location, easy connectivity, comprehensive range of amenities, and outstanding build quality."

Overlooking Dubai Healthcare City, Creek Views I boasts panoramic views of the iconic Dubai Creek and the picturesque Downtown Dubai skyline, stated the top official.

Situated on Al Khail Road, it is just minutes away from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Mall and Business Bay and DIFC, thus offering access to all of the city’s major business, leisure, and retail hubs.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).