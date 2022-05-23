UAE-based Azizi Developments said it is taking proactive steps to further improve the well-being of its residents through its dedicated community management provider VCM.

Among the wide palette of initiatives, digital screens have been added to several buildings that display community announcements, as well as curated third-party offers specifically for residents that have been organised by VCM.

Moreover, atomisers with pleasant scents have been added to all lobbies, giving residents and visitors enjoyable olfactory experiences and further elevating the luxuriously furnished and well-kept reception areas.

VCM prides itself on offering residents exceptional and high-end facility solutions across all of its communities. Regular site visits, inspections, and weekly meetings with the facility management teams are all part of VCM’s proactive property management and quality assurance process.

It has already added more gym equipment to Azizi’s communities, including more advanced dumbbell racks, treadmills, yoga mats and medicine balls, said the statement from the developer.

Next, VCM plans to add a cycling track to one of Azizi’s Al Furjan communities, and to further enrich kids’ play areas to include more slides and swings, among other features.

Vending machines will soon be provided at many of Azizi’s projects as well as more electric car chargers are to be installed in the coming months.

