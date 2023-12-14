Arcilla Property Partners, a leading development and design company, has announced it has won contracts to develop and design more than 100,000 sq ft of luxury residential real estate following a phenomenal two years of operation in the UAE.

Founded by property magnets Alexis Stellakis and Harry Helsby, Arcilla’s portfolio of projects has risen to eight sites across the UAE, including two penthouses in the prestigious new residences at Atlantis The Royal, one three-bedroom and one five-bedroom.

The company is fully redeveloping and designing the properties and their interiors, which are set to be completed, on schedule, by the end of the year.

The penthouse owner, who commissioned Arcilla as their developers and designers, acquired the 32nd floor of Atlantis The Royal off-plan back in 2016, said the company in a statement.

The design work then commenced in 2021, allowing for a full two-year process to visualise and craft every element of the interior architecture and design to perfection, including bespoke furniture and joinery designed by Arcilla and manufactured by a local fit-out partner, Bond Interiors, it stated.

The company said it is working to fulfil the UAE demand for a higher standard of quality and more understated luxury, that draws on the sophistication and style of design seen in other premier markets.

In addition to Atlantis The Royal, Arcilla is working on a growing number of ultra-luxury individual units and larger-scale developments alongside their local partners across the UAE, including Reem Island, Abu Dhabi.

"It has been an incredible journey so far, and we’re privileged to be working on so many iconic property and interior architectural projects within our first few years of operation in the UAE," stated Harry Helsby, Co-founder and the Creative Director.

"Here at Atlantis The Royal we have designed every single item of furniture, down to the button going onto the headboard. We have tailored the size and scale of every single piece and item of joinery going in," he noted.

Whilst primarily focused on the UAE, Arcilla has ambitious plans to scale their operations to focus on projects in the wider GCC region.

Alexis Stellakis, Co-founder and Managing Director, said: "We are seeing a trend from our clients for high quality, prestigious, aesthetics within their properties. So, we are supporting them in this vision, bringing our own insight and experience in this space to the UAE. We see a big appetite for it here."

"Almost every element of their developments, from exterior to interior, is either made bespoke in their factory in Dubai, or sourced directly from local suppliers," he added.

