UAE-based Alphabeta Properties has launched its new residential project, M77, located within Meydan Avenue at Nad Al Sheba, featuring a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with prices starting from AED105,000 ($28,583) onwards.

Offering a limited number of meticulously crafted residences, it marks a new era in luxury living.

Each of the 77 apartments will showcase Alphabeta's signature blend of captivating layouts and high-grade finishes, and also provide the residents with views of Downtown Dubai. The amenities include two lobbies, 4 elevators; full-floor gymnasium; 50-m Olympic-sized pool; additional basement parking as well as smart keyless entry system.

The M77 introduces an invite-only auction, thus revolutionizing how residents are chosen and adding an element of exclusivity to the community, said its top official.

"M77 is not just about living; it's about creating an unparalleled lifestyle. The auction mechanism reflects our commitment to fostering a community of like-minded individuals who appreciate the exceptional quality of living that Alphabeta Properties offers," said Abdulla Al Shaibani, founder of Alphabeta Properties.

"What sets M77 apart is the groundbreaking approach to resident selection. Unlike conventional rental procedures, M77 will determine its residents through an invite-only auction, a pioneering concept in Dubai's real estate landscape," he stated.

This innovative process adds an element of exclusivity, ensuring that those who call M77 home are part of a curated community, he added.

