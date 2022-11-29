ABU DHABI: Aldar Properties today announced that it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Nobu Hospitality – the fastest growing luxury lifestyle brand – to launch a new luxury hotel, branded residences, and a fine dining experience to anchor Aldar’s extremely desirable destination, Mamsha Al Saadiyat.

The agreement will see Aldar develop the 5-star hotel featuring 165 luxurious guest rooms and suites, including the stunning rooftop Nobu Villa. Expected to open in 2026, the luxury hotel will offer guests and visitors access to the beautiful Mamsha Beach and its lively waterfront promenade, four exciting food and beverage venues including the first Nobu restaurant in Abu Dhabi, state-of-the-art wellness and fitness centre, opulent swimming pools, and expansive event and conference facilities.

Situated alongside the hotel, the planned development includes the first branded Nobu Residences in the Middle East and the second worldwide, offering high-end, multi-bedroom sea view residences. Nobu Residences will offer the highest level of service and bespoke amenities, including raised gardens overlooking the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, a state-of-the-art gym, a movie screening room, swimming pools, indoor and outdoor play areas, and exclusive access to a lounge, where residents and their guests can enjoy exceptional events and social experiences.

Commenting on the deal, Talal Al Dhiyebi, Group Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Properties, said, “Our partnership with Nobu is a testament to Aldar’s ability to attract international partners and demonstrates the increasing appeal of Abu Dhabi as a leading destination for international investors and visitors – to be home to the second Nobu Residences worldwide and the first in the Middle East clearly demonstrates this. Nobu’s iconic brand, synonymous with luxury and F&B expertise, will not only complement our existing portfolio and offering but will also elevate Saadiyat Island’s prominence and status as a world-class leisure, residential, and cultural destination.”

“The new project activates Aldar’s existing prime landbank in Mamsha Al Saadiyat and will bolster our portfolio of high-quality and recurring income-generating properties across residential, and hospitality and leisure segments.”

Commenting on the deal, Trevor Horwell, CEO of Nobu Hospitality, stated, “We are thrilled to be partnering with such a highly recognised company as Aldar, one of the most prominent real estate developers in the region, who share our vision for creating remarkable destination projects and lifestyle experiences. This is an exciting time for Saadiyat Island, which has become one of the world’s most desirable leisure destinations, and we look forward to offering our Nobu guests access to its incredible landscapes, cuisine, and culture.”