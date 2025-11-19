ABU DHABI: Aldar announced today the launch of Yas Riva Residences, a vibrant residential community – located along Yas Island’s canal – that captures the spirit of adventure and the calm of waterfront living in one of the UAE’s most in demand lifestyle destinations.

Yas Riva Residences is set along the island’s northern coast – next door to the previously launched and sold-out villa community, Yas Riva – and introduces a fresh perspective to canal front living through a resort-style design that blends adventure, wellbeing, and social connection.

At the heart of the development lies ‘The Pavilion’, an architectural centrepiece inspired by the modernist design of Barcelona’s iconic Pavilion. Home to a café and social kitchen, it serves as the social heart of Yas Riva Residences, fostering a sense of connection and culture within a relaxed waterfront setting.

Yas Riva Residences is thoughtfully designed around four distinct pavilion experiences with diverse amenities dedicated to active living, family connection, and waterfront recreation. From waterside spa spaces, family activity pools, and a water sport and boating hub, to indoor and outdoor sports facilities, shaded gardens and vibrant canal-side cafés, each setting contributes to a lifestyle that combines adventure with ease.