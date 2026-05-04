Residential property sales in Abu Dhabi were broadly stable across March and April, with transactions rebounding in April to exceed earlier levels in the year, according to the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC).

More than 3,200 residential units were sold in April, generating over AED13 billion ($3.54 billion) in value. This compares with around 2,600 transactions in March, following approximately 2,700 and 3,100 deals in January and February, respectively, stated ADREC, the sector’s regulator.

The data reflected typical seasonal variation, with activity easing in March before recovering in April.

Sales of ready residential units - seen as a more immediate gauge of underlying demand - remained broadly in line with recent norms. March’s softer performance was attributed to Ramadan, the Eid Al Fitr holiday period, weather-related disruptions and regional factors, while April saw a return to more consistent activity.

The Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC), the custodian and regulator of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector, has released market insights covering activity over the past eight weeks, providing greater transparency on recent transaction trends and supporting a clearer understanding of market behaviour.

Residential unit sales transactions are driven by off-plan and ready sales. Residential unit ready sales provide the most immediate views of current market activity and offer a more direct read of buyer demand within the period.

Over the past eight weeks, market activity followed a pattern consistent with normal variation, with strong activity in January and February, moderation in March, and April recording activity levels similar to earlier in the year. The moderation observed in March was influenced by a combination of Ramadan, the Eid Al-Fitr holiday period, weather-related disruptions, and regional dynamics.-TradeArabia News Service

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