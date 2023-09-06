The company announced its plans during the Digital Marketing Zone at the Seamless Saudi Arabia 2023 conference, which kicked off in Riyadh during 4-5 September.

It is worth highlighting that Reputation House inaugurated offices in the USA, Hong Kong, Moldova, and Dubai.

Nikita Prokhorov, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Reputation House, said: “Following our foray into the MENA region with our first office in Dubai last year, we have witnessed robust and promising growth of both Saudi Arabia and UAE.”

“In our second leg of MENA expansion, we have plans in place to set up a fully functional office in Riyadh by the middle of 2024,” Prokhorov added.

During the event, Nikita shared his thoughts and the current status of the online reputation worldwide, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

He underlined: “Based on our market analysis of the larger MENA market through our innovative [artificial intelligence] AI-based online reputation tools and 10 years track record of managing the reputation of governments and individuals, we see the need for reputation is growing in Saudi Arabia.”

“The confluence of the pandemic and digitalisation in Saudi Arabia has further fueled the surge in interest towards online reputation management services,” the official stated.

“The online reputation management market is predicted to stand at staggering SAR 12.75 billion ($3.40 billion) by 2030 globally.”

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info)