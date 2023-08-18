Oman-based Tenable Fire Engineering Consultancy (FEC) has set its sights on double-digit growth in 2023, targeting a 50% increase in revenue amid a surge in project wins and plans for expansion into newer markets.

This has put the organisation well on its way to achieving its business objectives, supported by restructuring Tenable FEC's global teams to move away from regional silos and create more collaborative workflows.

Due to the new project wins, Tenable FEC has expanded its Dubai office team to provide additional support across the organisation’s regional and international projects.

It also plans to transfer its headquarters to Dubai as part of its ongoing expansion and restructuring plans to enable the organisation to achieve further growth.

The Omani fire and life safety expert had last year achieved positive results, with a 20% increase in its revenue, driven by an influx of Saudi Arabia-based projects in addition to project wins in Oman, the UAE and West Africa.

"2022 was a remarkable year for Tenable FEC as we achieved a number of milestones, including opening our first office in Malaysia and receiving industry recognition for our commitment to providing the highest standard of services to our clients in the GCC and internationally," remarked its Founder and CEO Sultan Al Maskri.

"Our focus now is to build on this momentum, and we are targeting a further 20 per cent growth in 2023," he stated.

According to him, the key sectors of focus include retail, mid-range residential, and tourism and hospitality.

"As home to some of the region's largest mega and giga-projects, Saudi Arabia has remained a strong focus for the organisation. In 2022, we won notable projects within entertainment and hospitality sectors and multi-use developments, including NEOM, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), Amaala and Qiddya," stated Al Maskri.

"To meet the increasing demand for fire engineering consultancy services in the kingdom, Tenable FEC has successfully accredited three engineers with Saudi Council of Engineers and is on track to open its first office in Saudi Arabia in the second half of 2023," he added.

According to him, Tenable FEC has also secured significant project wins within the transportation and infrastructure sector in Oman.

As per the deal, it will provide fire engineering consultancy services for the Oman Rail Network.

The 303-km railway will connect Sohar Port to the UAE National Rail Network in Abu Dhabi, providing a link between Oman's major ports and key regional and international trade destinations and GCC markets via a reliable and efficient rail network.

Following its Malaysian office launch, its operations have grown by 200%, said Al Maskri.

"We already have offices in Oman, UAE and India through which we execute regional and international projects of any size in the Middle East, Europe, Africa and Asia. Now we are planning to open additional offices in Saudi Arabia and the UK," he added.

