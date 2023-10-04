Alargan Towell’s Al Nakheel has issued an invitation for tenders for the infrastructure package for the forthcoming Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) along the Rumais beach in Oman's Wilayat of Barka.

The Al Nakheel ITC project aligns with Oman’s Ministry of Heritage and Tourism’s strategy to develop ITC projects in partnership with the private sector.

The scope of the project extends beyond conventional infrastructure, incorporating a comprehensive landscaping plan, spanning an expansive 500,000 square metres. Remarkably, a significant 78% of Al Nakheel's vast expanse is dedicated to The Crystal Lagoon, extensive parks, and lush landscaping, while a mere 22% of the project will be devoted to buildings. This allocation demonstrates Alargan Towell's dedication to preserving natural spaces and promoting sustainable practices that align with the project's broader vision of setting new standards for eco-conscious community living.

Progress is already under way at the Al Nakheel Integrated Tourism Complex, as the initial construction phase is gaining momentum. Currently, the focus lies on the intricate earthwork required for the development of roadways and meticulous land levelling, ensuring that the foundation for this ambitious project is laid with precision.

Required resources

According to the tender document, prospective contractors, whether operating independently or as part of a joint venture or consortium, must prove they have the required resources and know-how to fulfil the project’s specifications. Relevant experience in managing projects of comparable size or scope is essential. Additionally, bidders are expected to have a track record of punctual completion, high-quality work, and expertise in design and build projects.

Mohammed Al Abri, CEO of Al Nakheel, commented: “We are monitoring our progress with optimism and are preparing for the upcoming tender phase. This project signifies a major milestone in our journey to enhance Oman's tourism industry, introduce pioneering concepts, and create substantial employment opportunities."

Maher Joujou, the Acting CEO of Alargan Towell, the esteemed developer of this project, stated: "Our commitment to the Al Nakheel project is centered on creating sustainable, innovative communities that align with Oman Vision 2040 and setting new standards for urban development.” The initiation of the 'Infrastructure Package Tender' marks a significant step forward in bringing this vision to life.

Jumanah Habib, Country Manager of Ibrahim Jaidah Architects and Engineers (IJAE), the consultants for Al Nakheel, remarked: "The scale of the Al Nakheel project is truly exceptional, and we are committed to ensuring that every detail is meticulously planned and executed. This project exemplifies a harmonious blend of innovation, sustainability, and community development, making it a landmark undertaking for Oman.

