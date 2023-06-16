Aberdeen Drilling School (ADS), a global training and consultancy company, said it has acquired IAS International (IAS) to enhance its training and competency management portfolio for the Middle East market.

To propel growth in the region, ADS has also appointed two senior directors - Graeme Eglintine and Petru Cioban.

Eglintine as Regional Director will focus on leading competency services and training programs in the Middle East, supported by Cioban as Operations Director.

Based at new offices in Dubai, Eglintine and Cioban bring over 50 years of drilling experience from previous roles at IAS and have extensive knowledge in development and workforce planning – further enhancing ADS’s international offering.

Driven by increasing demand for workforce development to meet the needs of the booming drilling market, ADS will now offer a broader portfolio of products and services including new hire assessments, role-specific progression programmes, and rig reactivation support.

The company aims to double its Mena customer base by 2024 and will increase its headcount in the region by 150% over the next 18 months to service growth, it added.

Managing Director Jason Grant said: "We are delighted to have acquired IAS which will significantly bolster our training and consultancy offering to the energy market. Our clients have long highlighted the gap that exists between compliance and competency."

On the key appointements," he stated both Graeme and Petru live and breathe this field, and their passion and dedication to improving individual and collective competence align perfectly with ADS' core values.

"Today marks the next step of the ADS journey and we’re excited to see the positive impact these appointments will have across drilling, well services and lifting operations in the region," he added.

