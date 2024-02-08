Trends Research and Advisory held a dialogue with the Council of Retired Diplomats and discussed cooperation in various fields.

Dr. Saeed Mohamed Ali Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Council, reviewed the objectives and achievements of the Council since its establishment in 2023. He explained that the Council aims to follow up on the affairs of retired diplomats, meet their needs, promote a decent life for them, and provide academic support by sharing the experiences of retired diplomats with the trainees at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ali, CEO of Trends Research and Advisory, expressed his appreciation for the efforts of the Council of Retired Diplomats in serving the nation. He stressed Trends’ keenness to cooperate in multiple fields, including exchanging experiences and transferring knowledge in diplomacy and international relations.

Other areas of cooperation include organising seminars, conferences, and workshops to address issues of common interest. The two sides shall benefit from the skills of the Council's members in conducting studies and research on regional and international issues.

Dr. Al-Ali stressed that the cooperation between the two entities will enhance scientific research. It will encourage the exchange of experiences and the transfer of accumulated knowledge. This will enhance national capabilities in diplomacy and international relations.

The meeting concluded with an agreement to continue communication, discuss cooperation mechanisms, and develop the necessary plans for their implementation.