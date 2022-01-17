PHOTO
UAE - Mubasher: Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) seeks to sell Rota das Bandeiras highway in Sao Paulo in Brazil, according to Reuters citing O Globo columnist Lauro Jardim.
Mubadala has hired the investment bank Banco BTG Pactual SA as an adviser for the exit from Rota das Bandeiras highway, which is expected to be valued at over 4 billion reais ($722.75 million).
In 2019, Mubadala first acquired a stake in Rota das Bandeiras highway, which is 297 km long.
