Krohne Group, a leading global manufacturer of process instrumentation, measurement solutions and services, has announced the expansion of its Saudi operations with several key appointments.

Recent new hires have been made to bolster the high standards of service and expertise the 100-year-old company’s discerning client base expect whilst continuing to deliver best-in-class measurement solutions across industries.

Krohne said around 50% of its workforce in the kingdom are currently Saudi nationals and plans are afoot to hire more local talent as the need arises.

Founded in 1921 and headquartered in Duisburg, Germany, Krohne is an independent family-owned business, fully owned by Rademacher-Dubbick family.

Operating in the Middle East & Africa region, it has developed a reputation for trusted high-quality measurement solutions across key industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater management, metal & mining, power and chemical plants.

"Krohne is always looking to enhance customer service and solution delivery as our competitive advantage, as it complements our superior quality cross-industry portfolio. We have been fortunate in a potentially difficult economic environment and are able to boost our in-house expertise in key locations," remarked Frank Janssens, Vice President, Krohne Middle East and Africa.

In light of ongoing updates to Saudi Arabian employment laws in the roadmap towards achieving Vision 2030, the engineering field currently aims for 20% Saudi employment.

"Why bring in talent from outside when the Kingdom is teeming with highly qualified engineers who can provide a local relevance to our international safety standards and protocols? Investing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was not a difficult business decision and demonstrates our commitment to this very important market," he added.

