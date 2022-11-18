The UAE government has accelerated the Emiratisation drive making it mandatory for private sector companies to increase the number of UAE citizens in their workforce. Firms with over 50 employees must have two per cent of skilled employees from the local community; otherwise, violators will be penalised from January 2023.

In fact, the MoHRE and the Emirates Competitiveness Council have already started implementing fines and penalising companies for falsifying Emiratisation data.

Grace Eldridge, business manager for Emiratisation, Hays Middle East, says the availability of Emirati talent has increased significantly in recent years, thanks to the ongoing educational initiatives by the government. But there remains a shortage of skilled national talent.

"(It's) a key challenge cited by many of the employers we speak with when it comes to hiring. With demand for UAE nationals expected to pick up this year, this challenge is likely to continue," she said in the latest report on Emiratisation.

Eldridge added that firms should consider hiring more candidates at a graduate level and implement specific learning and development programmes to upskill them for the business's future success.

"Different from previous years, we are seeing an increasing number of jobs available to UAE nationals within senior leadership positions due to the latest decrees," Hays said in its latest Emiratisation Salary Guide 2022.

Salary

In terms of salaries, the Emiratisation Salary Guide 2022 revealed that the majority, 59 per cent, of UAE nationals' salaries remained the same in 2021 as in 2020, it increased 32 per cent, and 9 per cent saw drop in salary.

The survey found that 50 per cent of UAE nationals anticipated a pay increase in 2022, while 48 per cent remained the same as in 2021 and two expect a decrease.

Released by Hays, below is a salary guide to help companies to employ the UAE national and meet the Emiratisation target:

Position Salary in dirhams (private sector, monthly) Head of internal audit Dh70,000-90,000 Audit manager Dh55,000-70,000 Audit specialist/associate Dh20,000-30,000

CFO Dh80,000-110,000 Finance director Dh55,000-75,000 Financial controller Dh60,000-65,000 Finance manager Dh40,000-50,000 Senior accountant Dh23,000-35,000 Accountant Dh20,000-28,000

Chief HR officer Dh80,000-110,000 HR director Dh55,000-75,000 HR, recruitment manager Dh40,000-55,000 HR specialist Dh30,000-45,000 HR Assistant Dh20,000-28,000

Chief legal officer Dh80,000-120,000 Head/director of legal Dh70,000-80,000 Legal advisor Dh40,000-50,000 Paralegal Dh25,000-32,000 Legal secretary Dh20,000-30,0000

VP/chief marketing officer Dh80,000-110,000 Digital marketing director Dh75,000-85,000 Head of digital Dh50,000-65,000 Marketing manager Dh45,000-55,000 Social media manager Dh25,000-32,000 Marketing specialist Dh20,000-30,000

Officer manager Dh30,000-35,0000 Executive assistant Dh25,000-30,000 Personal assistant Dh20,000-30,000 Admin assistant Dh18,000-25,000

Sales director Dh60,000-75,000 Head of sales Dh55,000-75,000 Sales manager Dh40,000-60,000 Sales executive Dh20,000-40,000

Chief technology officer Dh85,000-130,000 IT director Dh60,000-75,000 IT manager Dh40,000-55,000 Senior IT engineer Dh30,000-45,000 IT officer Dh20,000-28,000

