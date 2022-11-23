JEDDAH — The total number of Saudis who left their jobs during the first half of the year 2022 accounted for 153,347 men and women, according to the monitoring of Okaz/Saudi Gazette.



Around 89,000 Saudi working men and women tendered their resignations. This represents more than 58 percent of the total number of Saudi employees registered with the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) whose subscriptions were suspended in the past.



It was revealed in the monitoring that there are 19 reasons attributed for quitting the job by the Saudi employees, of which the lion’s share was resignation.



The second reason was the expiry of the employment contract and the employer’s unwillingness to renew the contract. The number of Saudis in this category during the half-month period exceeded 15,000 men and women. Their percentage is 10 of the total GOSI subscribers.



The third reason was the termination of the contract during the probation and training period. Their number reached about 14,000 male and female employees, representing 9.28 percent. The number of Saudi men who left their jobs in the first half of this year is about 81,000 Saudis, while the number of women is about 72,000.



Despite the higher number of men leaving their jobs compared to women, the reasons why women stop working are due to the end of the contract and its non-renewal by the two parties. Their number reached 2089 women compared to 1642 men.

