M-TEchX, the Japan-based pioneer in innovative nanotechnology and inventor of the super material Magic Fiber has signed a $500-million (AED1.8 billion) deal with UAE-based BNP Group for setting up an advanced nanofiber production plant in Jebel Ali, Dubai.

The state-of-the-art plant will be operational by late 2022, and will generate crucial employment for hundred, M-TEchx said in a statement.

Especially beneficial to the UAEs fast growing knowledge-based economy and the wider Middle East region, the nanofiber plant will also impart vital knowledge transfer to UAE-based operatives, enabling them to start their own locally sustainable nanofiber business and creating all-round employment opportunities while contributing substantially to the Made in the UAE program.

Invented and patented by M-TEchX for varied uses around the globe, including regenerative medicine, Magic Fiber is a special nanofiber made with nanotechnology. Magic Fiber is very safe for medical use as the product does not contain harmful substances, such as formaldehyde, arsenic, mercury, or chromium. Capable of absorbing all kinds of oil from any oil surface in both indoor and outdoor conditions, ultrafine Magic Fiber sheets are also proving highly beneficial in environmental situations involving large-scale marine oil spills and other environmental disasters.

Magic Fiber made its first-ever appearance in the Middle East when the revolutionary super material was showcased prominently at the Planet Japan by M-TEchX exhibition organised by M-TEchX at

Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo 2020 site from December 2-4, 2021.

Showcasing the latest and best of Japanese technological innovations, Japanese food and culture, the exclusive exhibition registered a record footfall of more than 10,000 visitors over its three-day period and was visited by a retinue of global VIPs.

MTEchX signed several important deals at the exhibition, with attending Japanese companies, apart from partnership agreements with BNP Group and Sheikha Mouza Investment and Consulting, for regenerative medicine and Japanese food and culture.

Commenting on the successful staging of the Planet Japan by M-TEchX exhibition, Hiroyoshi Sota, CEO of M-TEchX, said: It was great to have the exhibition at Expo 2020 Dubai. We got a lot of eyeball, and many people, including business people and VIPs, visited our booth.

Due to our presence at the exhibition we were able to have very practical discussions with BNP Group and Sheikha Mouza Investment and Consulting, our local partners, involving the setup of our cutting-edge nanofiber technology plant in the UAE. This scenario marks the beginning of our new business collaboration with the UAE nation, Sota added.

The unique showcase of Japanese technology at the Planet Japan by M-TEchX exhibition also featured next-generation energy systems, world-class animation-related products, hygiene products and supplements, devices that generate water from air, cosmetics, supplements, and wearable devices.

The entertainment zone at the exhibition featured live stage performances by Japans renowned Takarazuka Revue, the all-woman musical theatre company, with a history of more than 100 years. Delicious Japanese cuisine was also on offer in the exhibitions dining zone, while the diverse attractions of Kumamoto Prefecture as a Japanese regional government department were also introduced.

The exhibition also featured panel discussions on Global consumer markets and e-commerce trading linked to nanofiber products and Sustainable energy linked to magnetic generator and carbon credits.--TradeArabia News Service