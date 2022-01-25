DUBAI: DP World’s leading trade and logistics hub, Jebel Ali Free Zone’s (Jafza) solidified healthcare and pharmaceuticals businesses, facilitating 47 percent of Dubai’s trade in 2020.

The AED 21.8 billion trade generated by the free zone added much value to the economy of the emirate and the country.

In 2021, the free zone also witnessed a 11 percent year-on-year increase in its healthcare and pharmaceuticals customer base.

At Arab Health 2022, Jafza is showcasing its dynamic business model, underpinned by its ‘strategic pillars’ to stimulate the healthcare and pharmaceuticals cluster in Jafza, which comprises over 400 companies from 59 countries. More than 10 percent manufacture medicine, personal care products, pharmaceutical packaging, medical kits, hygiene products, etc., while 90 percent are engaged in trading, storage and movement of goods.

As the only free zone that supports indigenous manufacturing for healthcare and pharmaceuticals, it offers an ideal business environment for manufacturing facilities and RandD centres of pharmaceutical and medical equipment companies. Currently, its world-class services and infrastructure are aiding manufacturers like LIFEPharma, Gulf Inject, Quest Vitamins, Vieco Pharmaceuticals, MicroSynergy Pharmaceuticals, Azure industries, Ageback Bio-factory, etc.

Its trade accelerators, business incubators, partnerships with financial institutions to help companies secure credit insurance and funding are benefitting countless international healthcare and pharmaceuticals companies and promising SMEs. Availability of pharmaceutical-grade custom-built warehouses, plots and office spaces spread over an area of more than 540,000 sqm and fringe benefits like zero VAT and no customs duties on export, import and re-export have also been a boon.

Complementing Jafza’s cutting-edge infrastructure is the unprecedented multimodal connectivity through the Jebel Ali Port that offers access to over 3.5 billion consumers and help healthcare and pharmaceuticals businesses reach countries in the GCC, Indian Subcontinent and Africa. Additionally, Jebel Ali Port’s nearly 10,000 reefer points power refrigerated containers to support businesses adhering to stringent storage regulations.

"DP World Logistics" supply chain management services ensure that wherever the destination of your products might be, the goods will reach efficiently and cost-effectively. The logistical arm of the trade enabler aims to bolster the reach and growth of healthcare and pharmaceuticals businesses by ensuring timely delivery of both temperature-controlled and general medical cargo using high-end IT platforms.

To ensure continued growth for its pharma partners, Jafza gives businesses full access to the global supply chain and utmost transparency through the premier trade facilitation platform, Dubai Trade. The integrated platform has eased cross border pharmaceutical and healthcare trade, by offering e-services from various trade and logistics service providers under a unified window.

© Copyright Emirates News Agency (WAM) 2022.