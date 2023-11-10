Home-grown hospitality chain Shakespeare and Co. has closed its doors across the UAE, according to reports, with the reason for the closure still unclear.

Earlier this week, visitors discovered outlets at multiple locations closed for business, with no signage indicating the cause for closure. Its official website has a message stating, ‘We are currently not accepting any orders online,’ while the social media accounts haven’t been updated since September.

While many residents have taken to social media to question whether the move is a part of a renovation project, several others turned nostalgic, sharing personal stories on X and Reddit of time spent at the F&B chain over the years.

The quirky restaurant and café brand, known for its vintage Victorian-era furniture and a menu that served a succulent mix of Levant and international cuisine, expanded over the years to 32 outlets across the UAE following its inception in 2001 by Edward Saad, according to its website.

The chain also went international with 12 franchised outlets across Lebanon, Jordan, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq and the US.

In May, the Dubai-based SNASCO Investments announced acquiring a majority stake in Shakespeare and Co., with plans to further expand the brand across the GCC and beyond. SNASCO’s portfolio includes Brazilian acai berry brand Oakberry, the Outback Steakhouse chain in Saudi Arabia and Veggitech, a UAE-based food tech startup.

At the time, Sheikh Saleh Al Sorayai CEO of SNASCO Investments Middle East, had said the company was “working closely with the team to expand the brand and deliver exceptional dining experiences to our customers.”

SNASCO Investments is yet to respond to Zawya’s e-mailed questions about the reported closure of restaurants.

In 2013, the brand went through its first round of funding with the Kuwait-based alternative investment firm, NBK Capital, acquiring a 49% stake in Shakespeare and Co. At the time, the company announced it intended to use the fresh capital to accelerate its regional and international expansion.

