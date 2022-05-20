Riyadh - The Ministry of Tourism has signed two agreements to enhance cooperation and support training and Nationalization programs and qualify Saudis seeking jobs in the food, beverage, and accommodation sectors, in support of achieving the tourism human capacity development strategy.

Bandar Al-Safeer, General Manager of Tourism Nationalization and Training, stressed that the two agreements come within the ministry’s efforts to qualify and develop human resources in the tourism sector through quality training programs that will contribute to developing the skills of competencies and Nationalization in the tourism sector.

Under the two agreements, the ministry will support the qualification of national cadres for the tourism sector within the (Your Future in Tourism) initiative.