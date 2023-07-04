Tivoli Hotels & Resorts, part of the Minor Hotels group, is celebrating 90 years of timeless travels, as well as ambitious expansion of the brand into new destinations together with new glamourous experiences.

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts was born in 1933 with the opening of Tivoli Avenida Liberdade in the heart of Lisbon. What was once one hotel in the most renowned avenue of the Portuguese capital, has become an iconic collection of hotels and resorts in destinations around the world: from Portugal and The Netherlands to Brazil, from Qatar to China, and soon in Spain and Italy.

Tivoli is offering guests unique experiences to collect long lasting memories of slow life. The Timeless Tour by Tivoli and Room 90 are two carefully designed offers with Tivoli’s signature, which are now launched on the dedicated anniversary website, available here.

The Timeless Tour by Tivoli is a bespoke 10-night exclusive offer for guests to enjoy a journey among the brand’s five-star hotels in Portugal, with a unique tailor-made experience of luxury, comfort and adventure. The suggested itinerary is to start in Lisbon at Tivoli Avenida Liberdade – the birth of the brand’s history, next travelling to Tivoli Palácio de Seteais in Sintra, and then to Tivoli Carvoeiro and Tivoli Marina Vilamoura in the Algarve. The tour will drive guests exclusively through some of the very best of Portugal, discovering the most scenic roads, the local arts and crafts, the typical local stores, with the added glamour of doing this tour in a vintage car, to give it a true flavour from the 30’s.

Room 90 brings the renewed pleasure of an hotel night stay delivering an exquisite added-value for guests, in a room designed to surprise and enchant with unique details that will make an unforgettable experience. This offer is now available in Lisbon, Sintra, Carvoeiro and Vilamoura in Portugal, and Amsterdam. The Room 90 in Tivoli Palácio de Seteais includes a two-night stay in the Royal Suite, specially decorated with silver pieces from the 200-hundred-year-old Portuguese brand, Leitão & Irmão, together with some of the best gastronomic experiences of the hotel, like the Dining Delight, the Queens’ Tea and the picnic in the gardens, among many other details.

In Tivoli Doelen, the Room 90 includes a two-night stay in the Rembrandt Suite, where an exact replica of his painting The Night Watch hangs. The stay also includes a boat tour on the Amsterdam canals, a private Rembrandt guided tour through the hotel neighbourhood, including two entrance tickets to the Rembrandt Museum, and some gastronomic details like tea service and Dining Delight. All the details about Room 90’s offers are available here and guests can choose their destination and book.

During the 12 months of celebrations, all Tivoli hotels are preparing delightful moments to share with guests bringing the brand pillars to life. From special concerts to curated wine dinners, from wellbeing escapes to local events, guests can enjoy a full programme, in each destination.

The year of the 90th anniversary also marks the brand’s expansion in Europe with Tivoli Doelen Hotel in Amsterdam, the first all-inclusive with Tivoli Alvor Algarve Resort in Portugal, both opened in March, and the upcoming launches this summer of Tivoli La Caleta Resort in Tenerife, Spain, and Tivoli Portopiccolo Sistiana Resort in northern Italy.

Tivoli is proud of its history

Opened in March 1933, Tivoli Avenida Liberdade soon became a true landmark of the city and a meeting point for celebrities, heads of state, actors, artists and royalty.

In 1955 Tivoli Palácio de Seteais joined the brand, an XVIII century palace in the historic town of Sintra, and at the turn of the century, in 1999, the brand added its first resorts in the main tourist destinations of the Algarve, in Vilamoura – with the perfectly located Tivoli Marina Vilamoura – and also in Carvoeiro, on the cliffside, with the Tivoli Carvoeiro.

In 2006, Tivoli Hotels & Resorts launched outside Portugal by acquiring its first property in Brazil: the Tivoli Ecoresort Praia do Forte, in Salvador da Bahia, followed by the Tivoli Mofarrej São Paulo, in February 2009.

After being acquired by Minor Hotels, Tivoli expanded into the Middle East in 2018, with three properties in Qatar and made its Asia debut in 2022 with the launch of Tivoli Chengdu at Cultural Heritage Park in China.

Over these nine decades, several generations of timeless travellers have left their mark on Tivoli's history: Marlene Dietrich, Beatriz Costa, Jorge Amado, Astor Piazzolla, Maria Callas, Neil Armstrong, Omar Sharif, Montserrat Caballé, Mário Vargas Llosa, Plácido Domingo, Geraldine Chaplin, Andrea Bocelli, Johnny Depp, Brad Pitt, Beyoncé and Jay Z, among many others, who have made Tivoli their home for a while.

Tivoli’s doors remain open to welcome those looking for luxurious slow living moments in Portugal, Brazil, Qatar, China, The Netherlands, and very soon Spain and Italy, and in other new and exciting destinations around the world coming soon.

