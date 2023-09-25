Saudi Arabia-based Soudah Development has unveiled the masterplan of Soudah Peaks, a new luxury tourism destination which is expected to feature 1,336 residential units, 2,700 hospitality keys and 80,000 square meters of commercial space upon completion in 2033.

Soudah Development is fully owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, PIF.

According to the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who is also the chairman of Soudah Development, Soudah Peaks is strategically aligned with the country’s Vision 2030 goals of expanding tourism and entertainment, supporting economic growth, attracting investments and creating thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities.

Soudah is a mountainous area in the Aseer region of the kingdom. At 3,015 metres above sea level, the area is known for its dense juniper tree covered mountains.

Soudah Peaks is expected to be a year-round destination with a target of two million visitors annually by 2033.

The destination will be home to six development zones, each featuring hotels, luxury mountain resorts, residential chalets, entertainment, and commercial attractions, as well as outdoor attractions dedicated to sports, adventure, wellness and culture, according to a statement.

The masterplan will be developed over three phases. The first phase, which is expected to be completed in 2027, will have 391 residential units, 940 hotel keys and 32,000 square meters of retail space.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com