Safir Hotels & Resorts (SHR), a subsidiary of Kuwait Hotels Company (KHC), has announced the addition of a new hotel to its portfolio in Egypt.

Safir has signed a hotel operations and management contract with Blom Real Estate Development Company to manage and operate its newest hotel in Sohag Governorate under the name Safir Blom Sohag Hotel.

The contract was signed between Blom Real Estate Development Company, represented by Maher Shenouda, CEO of Blom Real Estate Development Company - Kuwait and General Manager of Blom Real Estate Development Company - Egypt, and Safir International Hotels & Resorts Management Company, represented by Abdul Aziz Jassim Al-Failakawi, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

The signing ceremony was attended by Fahd Al-Nassar, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Blom Real Estate Development Company – Kuwait, and Ahmed Fawzi, Legal Advisor to Blom Real Estate Development Company - Kuwait and Blom Real Estate Development Company – Egypt.

The four-star Safir Blom Sohag Hotel features a prime location in the historic city of Akhmim in Sohag Governorate. This nine-story hotel comprises 385 elegantly designed rooms and suites, offering luxurious amenities and stunning views of the eastern Nile Corniche.

Guests can enjoy a variety of facilities and services, including numerous meeting rooms of varying sizes equipped with the latest technology, a sophisticated wedding hall, a swimming pool, and multiple restaurants.

The hotel also includes a health club, gym, and spa, all adhering to international standards, as well as a private parking lot for hotel guests. Additionally, the hotel is connected to a vast shopping mall, enhancing the convenience and experience for visitors.

Shenouda expressed his satisfaction, saying: "We are delighted to collaborate with Safir Hotels & Resorts, the first Arabian hospitality company specialising in hotel management in the MENA region since 1983. With its extensive experience in hospitality and the excellent reputation it has earned, Safir has consistently achieved outstanding success. Over the years, the company has not only delivered exceptional profits for its partners but also ensured the preservation of owners' assets while providing a unique and distinguished hotel experience for its guests."

Abdel Aziz Al-Failakawi commented: "This new hotel marks our company's first project in the historic city of Sohag. This addition aligns with our future portfolio growth strategy plans to expand the number of hotels in the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, and other Arab countries. We aim to provide the finest hotel services in a distinctive manner that combines our company’s true purpose of ‘Sharing True Arabian Hospitality' and innovative solutions, ensuring a unique and exceptional experience for our hotel guests."

Safir Hotels & Resorts (SHR), established in 1993, manages a portfolio of 10 hotels across Kuwait, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Lebanon, and Syria. Most of its hotels operate under the Safir brand, with the exception of its flagship property, Marina Hotel Kuwait, and Salalah Gardens Hotel in Oman.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).