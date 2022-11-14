Qatar - NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel will open in early 2023 as the first NH Collection property to open in Qatar, it has revealed.

The new hotel comprises 299 guest rooms and suites and is situated in a prominent beachside destination along the Qatari capital’s eastern coast, with spectacular views of the Arabian Sea and city skyline.

With versatile amenities and several signature dining venues, the hotel is set to become a truly distinctive destination in Doha.

The property is located in the Ras Abu Abboud area, midway between the city centre and Hamad International Airport, well connected to Lusail in the north and to Saudi Arabia in the south. NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel offers easy access to attractions such as Souq Waqif, local museums, Westbay and Doha Corniche. It is also close to business hubs and governmental offices such as Qatar Free Zone, the Prime Minister’s office, the Council of Ministers, Qatar Central Bank and other banking institutions.

Daniel Méndez, the hotel’s General Manager, commented: “NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel is a perfect starting point to discover and explore the city. The uniqueness of the property will be brought by carefully selected team members passionate about curating extraordinary experiences for all our guests.”

“NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel is steeped in history and has retained its local character. With its captivating atmosphere and versatile dining and entertainment options, the new hotel will elevate the destination and add to the ever-evolving hospitality scene of Qatar,” said Darwish, Chairman of Oasis Hotels.

With most guest rooms and suites offering panoramic sea views, the hotel’s interior design refers to the destination’s rich narrative, featuring inspiring decor and contemporary elements, across a mix of superior and deluxe rooms. Higher category room types will include the two-bedroom Oasis Suite, with six such suites offering 156 sq m of space, a 193-sq-m Presidential Suite and an impressive Royal Suite, with 332 sq m of living space and a generous outdoor terrace. Suite guests will be able to access an exclusive Executive Lounge on the top floor of the hotel.

NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel will welcome guests to exceptional hospitality. A particular highlight will be the hotel’s pool, with its own cascade feature and bar. Other hotel facilities will include a fully-equipped fitness centre, a kids’ club, NH Collection Spa, four padel courts and a relaxing rooftop lounge with impressive views of Doha skyline. For meeting hosts, the hotel will be home to a unique 1600 sq m ballroom that can accomodate up to 1,200 guests, in addition to seven well-equipped and naturally-lit meeting rooms. Calm, exclusive and revitalising spaces are accessible to connect or disconnect. Dedicated event specialists will go beyond spoken needs and requirements, creating extraordinary experiences.

The new property will feature a selection of signature food and beverage venues, including restaurants with indoor and al fresco seating, two lounges and a relaxing pool bar. The Beach Club & Restaurant due to open in late 2023 is set to become a benchmark for beachside entertainment and phenomenal cuisine. All venues will boast a stimulating atmosphere where everything harmoniously fits together and guests can feel indulged by a great selection of delicacies and culinary journeys.

NH Collection Oasis Doha Hotel will join an existing portfolio of over 70 NH Collection properties worldwide, known for their outstanding service and facilities. NH Collection hotels can be found in top city locations across Europe and the Americas.

