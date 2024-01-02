Marriott International marked a milestone with the recent debut of The St. Regis Riyadh – its 500th luxury hotel in the global luxury hospitality footprint.

The company’s portfolio of luxury hotel brands, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, Edition, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, now spans 69 countries and territories with over 200 luxury hotels and resorts in the global development pipeline.

Twenty-four of these properties across Marriott’s global luxury portfolio are anticipated to open in 2024, including ‘nu-luxury frontiers’ – boundary-breaking escapes that promise authenticity, adventure and exclusivity.

The Ritz-Carlton will celebrate the expansion of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection with the expected debut of its second newbuilt super yacht, Ilma, slated to set sail in the second half of 2024.

Ritz-Carlton Reserve is anticipated to open two properties next year – Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Red Sea, and Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve on the Papagayo Peninsula in Costa Rica, each offering a distinct and truly immersive getaway.

2023 saw significant momentum towards W Hotels’ ambitious new chapter, and the spree will continue with the next year’s opening of W Prague and the expected striking transformations of W New York – Union Square, W Hollywood, W Austin, and W New Orleans – French Quarter.

Serving as an entry point for discovery and a lens into the unique culture of each locale, The Luxury Collection anticipates the debut of properties in some of the most sought-after cultural capitals, including Madrid, Spain; Munich, Germany; Nice, France; Isla Mujeres, Mexico; Labuan, Indonesia; and Sindalah, Saudi Arabia, following the brand’s recent debut in Georgia with the opening of Paragraph Freedom Square, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Tbilisi.

The Ritz-Carlton, Cairo, Palm Hills

Marriott International has signed an agreement with Palm Hills Development to open The Ritz-Carlton, Cairo, Palm Hills, signalling a commitment to strengthening its portfolio of properties across the company’s luxury brands in Egypt.

Located in the suburbs of West Cairo, the new property will be part of Palm Hills, a luxury mix-use community consisting of residential, commercial, dining destinations and entertainment areas.

Orient Occident Hotel Istanbul, Autograph Collection has joined Autograph Collection’s portfolio of distinctive hotels, bringing the brand’s independent spirit to the historical peninsula. The boutique hotel offers 40 richly designed guestrooms and immersive moments.

Marriott Bonvoy has unveiled an array of rejuvenating retreats for those in need of a new year reset and some well-deserved ‘me time’.

They include:

The Westin London City that offers spectacular views over London’s historic River Thames and offers a restful slumber with the renowned Westin Heavenly Bed and Heavenly Spa by Westin.

Norway is consistently rated as one of the world’s happiest places and the stylish Moxy Tromsø makes the perfect base for a Scandinavian retreat, where travellers can find peace surrounded by snowy mountains and the mesmerising spectacle of the Aurora Borealis.

In Morocco, Rabat Marriott Hotel offers a haven for rejuvenation and restoring balance between the body and mind with an array of spa treatments inspired by the local culture, enhanced with the latest technology.

The St. Regis Florence is the dream destination for wellness, gastronomy and impeccable service in the heart of the Renaissance city. .

