Marriott Hotels and Resorts, the flagship of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 plus extraordinary hotel brands, has announced plans to open its first resort in the UAE, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, in December this year.

Located along Dubai’s golden coastline on the world-famous Palm Jumeriah, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is set to become a beachside haven, perfectly located for guests to explore the vibrant city and its globally renowned attractions, while offering a place to escape.

Spread across 7,000 sq m of pristine private beachfront, the resort is designed as ‘a place for all’, appealing to families, couples, solo travellers and business guests alike. A prime location whether travelling for leisure or business or a blend of the two, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah will offer destination dining experiences, extensive recreational facilities, sophisticated spaces and signature services.

Exemplifying Marriott Hotels’ continued evolution, guests will be welcomed into contemporary and intuitive spaces. The resort will feature 608 thoughtfully designed guestrooms and suites each boasting expansive floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private balconies, and extensive in-room comforts.

With a deliberately eclectic mix of new-to-the-region global brands, born-in-the-UAE concepts and core Marriott offerings, the 10 exceptional dining venues will encompass flavours, influences and ideas from Japan, Korea, Peru, Italy, the Levant and more. The carefully curated selection of the distinct brands and concepts will redefine the dining landscape in the UAE for both resort guests and residents alike, bringing a new energy, excitement and cutting-edge sophistication to the restaurant scene.

Saray Spa, the resort’s opulent Middle Eastern-inspired spa will be a sanctuary for self-care, rejuvenation and relaxation. Additional facilities will include an ocean-view pool, Kids Club, state-of-the-art Marriott Fitness Centre, M Club Lounge, fully equipped business centre, and flexible event spaces designed to foster collaboration.

“We look forward to opening the doors of the Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah and introducing the first Marriott Resort in the UAE,” said Gerrit Schmitt, General Manager, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah.

“Our guests will enjoy industry-leading business and leisure facilities, incredible dining options, wide-ranging recreational activities and the brand’s thoughtful service that is synonymous in hospitality.”

An ideal destination for families, the hotel will launch with a bespoke Kids Go All Inclusive Package. Created with the youngest members of the group in mind, the package guarantees that when it comes to exceptional dining options it is not just the adults who are looked after in truly memorable style.

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah’s Kids Go All Inclusive Package will allow kids to select from their own specially created menus at Levantera, MYAMI Pool Bar & Lounge, Bal Harbour Beach, Cucina, Señor Pico and Gelateria by Cucina. Little explorers will also have the opportunity to enjoy unlimited soft beverages, delicious snacks including irresistibly creamy gelato, and 'grab 'n' go healthy treats from select venues throughout the day.

Kids All Inclusive package starts from AED1,500 ($408) per room, per night for 2 adults and 2 children, a Marriott statement said.

