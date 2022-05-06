Oman - Leading luxury hospitality company Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts said it has reached an agreement with Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), the executive arm of the sultanate for tourism development, to set up a luxury seaside resort and private residences in capital Muscat.

Announcing the project, Four Seasons said it will be created through the revamping of a former yacht club and marina into 200 rooms and suites and 100 private residences.

Once completed, guests and residents will enjoy access to a private beach, five dining outlets, and both indoor and outdoor pools with cabanas.

In addition to water sports offered at the onsite beach, the resort will provide many additional activities for travellers of all kinds to experience through its tennis centre, spa and fitness facilities, and for younger guests, through a dedicated Kids For All Seasons and young adults centre, it added.

Bart Carnahan, President, Global Business Development and Portfolio Management, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, said: "The Middle East continues to be an integral part of Four Seasons growth strategy, as we look for opportunities to offer unmatched Four Seasons experiences in exciting and dynamic destinations such as Muscat."

"We are excited to be a part of Omran Group’s long-term vision for the future development of Oman’s tourism landscape, further accelerating the strategic growth of its capital city and continuing to attract luxury guests and residents from around the world with a brand new Four Seasons offering," he stated.

Omran Group CEO Dr Hashil Obaid Al Mahrouqi said: "Muscat is a destination filled with history, natural beauty, business, tourism, and so much more, and we look forward to showcasing all it has to offer through this exceptional new project with Four Seasons."

"By bringing this iconic brand to Muscat, we continue to drive forward the Oman Vision 2040 and our National Tourism Strategy, solidifying this wonderful country as a preeminent luxury destination for locals and global travellers alike," noted Al Mahrouqi.

The property will also feature extensive indoor and outdoor meeting and event spaces, as well as a bride’s room, business centre, business departure lounge, and prayer rooms.

Residents will enjoy privacy and exclusivity while at home with a dedicated residential team offering Four Seasons legendary service, while also having access to the services and amenities of the neighbouring resort.

Four Seasons Resort and Private Residences Muscat, Oman joins Four Seasons growing collection of properties in the Middle East, including the upcoming Four Seasons Private Residences Dubai at Jumeirah and Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, he added.

