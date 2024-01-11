Etihad Arena, an experience by Miral, the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, is set to announce an events calendar for 2024, over the weeks, following a milestone year for the iconic venue.

Miral is operated by Ethara, the region’s leading event and venue operator, in conjunction with its strategic partners Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi Sports Council and promoters.

Etihad Arena hosted 90 performances in 2023 – from Grammy-Award winning musical spectacles, international award ceremonies, global sporting showdowns and more. Here are some of the highlights:

Monster Jam

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena became the site for gravity defying stunts back in May, with the regional debut of Monster Jam 2023. Fans were treated to the high-flying spectacle featuring 5,500 kg trucks soaring through the air and showing their masterful control of the mammoth monster trucks across 1,500 tonnes of sand for the fan favourite event.

Award-Winning Concert Series

Across a full calendar of award-winning concerts, international chart-topping group Backstreet Boys and global rock phenomenon Guns N’ Roses made their UAE debut performance on Yas Island, while the Etihad Arena played host to sell-out shows featuring Robbie Williams, Charlie Puth, Amr Diab and more taking over Abu Dhabi in 2023.

Indian International Film Festival

As the host to Indian film’s biggest evening, Etihad Arena welcomed some of Bollywood’s biggest stars including Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in May for an international celebration of film excellence.

Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards

The global pop culture celebration made its way to Abu Dhabi in September, bringing its world-renowned green slime to the Etihad Arena stage with regional stars including Ossy Marwah, Gaith Marwan, Mayan El Sayd and Manal in attendance, alongside award-winning British music sensation and event host, Jessie J.

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023

The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023 presented by ADQ featured the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves playing two preseason games in front of record crowds following the successful inaugural games in 2022.

Etihad Arena also played host to the first ever ‘NBA Fan Appreciation Day in Abu Dhabi’ featuring stars and celebrities from the world of sports and entertainment including NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul Jabbar, TV personality Steve Harvey, and Hollywood star Michael B Jordan.

Disney on Ice

In line with Disney on Ice’s 100 Years of Wonder, young dreamers were in awe as the Etihad Arena floor became an ice-skating rink showcasing some of the world’s most popular characters.

Global Icons in Micky and Minnie Mouse, Woody and Buzz from the 1995 classic Toy Story, and Disney Princesses including Moana, Elsa, Snow White and more took to the 900 square metre ice rink to bring the magic of Disney to Abu Dhabi in October.

UFC 294

The latest event held as part of a longstanding partnership between UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), this year’s Abu Dhabi Showdown Week saw UFC’s global fanbase and roster of world-class athletes descend on the UAE capital.

The famous Octagon was placed right in the thick of the action inside Etihad Arena on Yas Island for UFC 294: Makhachev Vs Volkanovski 2 as Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight championship belt in October.

World Supercross Championship Abu Dhabi GP

The Yas Island venue was reimagined as a brand-new addition to the World Supercross Championship in 2023 for the inaugural Abu Dhabi GP, playing host to the first ever World Supercross race to take place in the region.

About 7,000 tonnes of locally sourced dirt was trucked in to transform the venue into a WSX dirt track for the first time ever. Forty of the world’s top riders took on track with high-flying action and an unparalleled fan experience gripping Abu Dhabi and kicking off Yas Island’s race season.

BLAST Premier World Finals

In December, Yas Island turned into the hub for the world’s top ranked gamers and eSports stars, with the BLAST Premier World Finals featuring the final showdown across various international gaming tournaments. The Etihad Arena floor transformed for the event as a result, with over 18 teams and 40 players facing off in Abu Dhabi for the ultimate prize.

World Tennis League

The highly anticipated new season of World Tennis League made its debut in the capital last week, with 18 of the world’s Top Tennis Stars and international award-winning artists including 50 Cent, Akon, Ne-Yo, and Arrested Development lighting up Etihad Arena. – TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).