Vision Hospitality will launch a multi-concept dining and entertainment destination at Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi, marking one of its most significant expansions to date.

Spanning over 45,000 square feet, the upcoming development will introduce a dynamic, multi-layered hospitality experience that brings together food, live sport, entertainment, and social spaces under one roof.

Designed as a next-generation destination, the venue will feature McGettigan’s alongside additional concepts, with further details to be revealed in the coming months.

The first phase of the project will see the introduction of a McGettigan’s Fan Zone, bringing the brand’s renowned live sport experience to Abu Dhabi for the first time.

Known as one of Dubai’s most popular fan experiences, the concept will deliver every major game live across giant screens in a high-energy, immersive environment, creating a new go-to destination for sports fans in the capital.

Dennis McGettigan, Founder and CEO of Vision Hospitality, said: “This is a major step forward for us as a group. We have always focused on creating venues that bring people together, and this project allows us to do that on an entirely new scale in Abu Dhabi. Reem Mall is an incredible platform, and we are excited to introduce a destination that delivers great food, live sport, and entertainment in one integrated space.”

Bruce von Kaufmann, Chief Operating Officer of Reem Mall, added: “We are delighted to partner with McGettigan’s to launch their new flagship Abu Dhabi location. Reem Mall is a space where world-class retail meets unparalleled social experiences. This makes it the ideal destination for a market leader like McGettigan’s, and enables us to deliver a versatile, day-to-night experience that resonates with our diverse community and visitors to the capital. Through this milestone partnership, McGettigan’s will create a sophisticated multi-concept social anchor that reflects the established high level of the Reem Mall experience.”

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