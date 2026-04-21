Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai introduces a collection of experiences designed to elevate every kind of stay—from relaxed weekend escapes to extended family getaways and productive workations.

The “Brunch. Stay. Unwind” package invites guests to ease into the weekend with early check-in, a leisurely brunch on arrival, and full access to the hotel’s pool, gym, and kids club.

The experience continues with 50% off Saturday Seafood Night, followed by breakfast the next morning and a final poolside lunch before late check-out.

Guests can also enjoy 50% savings on the minibar throughout their stay.

This package is available on weekends starting from AED 560 ($152) for two adults and children under 12.

For those seeking a short yet indulgent break, “One Night. More to Savour” offers a complete escape with AED 400 dining credit.

Guests can begin their stay with breakfast at Fountain Restaurant, enjoy access to the Little Birds Club for children, and unwind at the rooftop pool overlooking Burj Khalifa.

Additional benefits include gym access and complimentary valet parking.

This offer is valid until 30 September and is priced at AED 450 for two adults and two children.

Families can also come together over “The Art of Brunch,” a lively Saturday experience featuring live cooking stations, sushi, family favourites, and an array of desserts.

Priced at AED 149, the brunch includes complimentary dining for children under 12, along with access to the kids club, bouncy castle, and activities.

Guests can round off the afternoon with rooftop pool access and panoramic city views.

For a more casual retreat, the Rooftop Pool Escape provides daily access to the pool with Burj Khalifa views, along with AED 99 redeemable on food and beverages—perfect for a relaxing day above the city.

Longer stays are equally rewarding with the hotel’s Workcation and family stay offers, featuring newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments equipped with kitchens, spacious living areas, and skyline views.

Guests booking seven nights or more can enjoy 20% off their stay and 50% savings on dining, alongside access to premium facilities including the rooftop pool, fitness centre, concierge services, and more. -TradeArabia News Service

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