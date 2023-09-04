Luxury ecolodge brand and management company ENVI Lodges has signed a management agreement for its first property in Africa — a sustainable beachfront lodge in Paje, Zanzibar.

Offering an immersive barefoot luxury experience on a serene and captivating island, ENVI Paje will encompass 25 low-impact villas with private pools, all nestled between lush palm vegetation and the shores of a pristine beach.

A specialty restaurant, lounge, communal deck and infinity pool will be located in the centre, providing a gathering place for like-minded guests.

Expected to open in December 2024, ENVI’s debut Africa project will kickstart its expansion in a market with strategic significance for the company, with Zanzibar, known for its unique blend of cultural heritage and natural beauty, a rising star in the global tourism industry, and named top travel destination for 2023 by Travelers Worldwide.

“Entering the African continent signifies a crucial milestone for ENVI Lodges, so we want to get this right,” said Chris Nader, ENVI’s co-founder.

“We are designing the project to offer our guests a very intimate and laid-back experience, focusing on wellbeing, slow food and fitness. We want to respect the environment where this lodge will be developed and are working closely with the various stakeholders to minimise our footprint on the land, to preserve the majestic palm trees, and to protect the white-sandy beach for which Paje is known.”

An environmentally conscious development, the project will follow ENVI’s sustainability standards covering environment, community, and culture.

These standards include the use of renewable energy sources and the incorporation of locally sourced materials in construction.

The onsite chef’s garden will ensure fresh, farm-to-table dining experiences, further enhancing the lodge's sustainability footprint.

The ecolodge’s extensive roster of activities and experiences will range from tranquil beachfront yoga sessions and bespoke wellness treatments to kite surfing and other adventurous water sports.

“This partnership with ENVI Lodges perfectly aligns with my vision to redefine luxury hospitality through sustainability and wellness,” Riad Welly, the lodge’s owner, said.

Having already announced properties in the Middle East and South America, this new ecolodge in Africa further bolsters ENVI Lodges' mission to transform the accommodation sector by forging a more sustainable path that takes responsibility for the wellbeing of people and the planet.

