Hong Kong shares ended with another advance Thursday as traders welcomed forecast-beating Chinese trade data and on lingering optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this year.

The Hang Seng Index rose 1.22 percent, or 223.95 points, to 18,537.81.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.83 percent, or 25.84 points, to 3,154.32, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 1.34 percent, or 23.78 points, to 1,796.61.