The demand for innovative hospitality solutions is booming as Africa's travel and tourism sector surges, fueled by a growing middle class and a predicted CAGR of 8.9%, or $731.4bn, by 2032 in the "bleisure" market. A recent report by Africa Outlook predicts Africa will be the world's second-fastest-growing tourism region in 2024, driven by a resurgence in travel and investment. To meet this demand, the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa, in its 7th edition, is set to connect hospitality buyers with a wide range of global suppliers and brands.

“The all-new Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa is the ultimate destination for the hotel and hospitality sector in Africa,” says Margaret Peters, event manager: food & hospitality at dmg events. “And as part of our commitment to providing more value to the African hospitality sector, the Hotel & Hospitality Expo Africa is excited to announce the launch of the interiors and fit-out sector within the main event, taking place in South Africa from 11–13 June 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre.”

The event will connect architects, interior designers, and hotel and hospitality buyers with suppliers and brands, enabling key players to source the widest range of global products, connect with industry leaders, and be inspired.

“Interiors and fit-out is a truly unique sector that showcases specialised parts of the interiors industry including lighting, furniture, furnishings, homeware, artisan products, textiles, office equipment, surface materials, hospitality interiors, and more, and is designed to foster meaningful business connections and inspiration. Get ready for an unforgettable experience that is as bold and dynamic as the African continent itself,” Peters adds.

Riding the wave of positive industry momentum

The latest African Hotel & Hospitality Confidence Index released earlier this year echoes the positive momentum of the industry, with 80% of hotel, bar, and restaurant operators, along with industry supplier respondents looking ahead with growing confidence and optimism.

Top trends include integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into hospitality operations, where the Confidence Index confirmed one in four businesses are using AI tools to enhance business. Trends like these will be high on the agenda at the event this year to capitalise on Africa’s growing population, where the emergence of a middle class and megacities will give rise to hospitality demand.

“With sustainability and technological transformation shaping the sector, the trends, services and products that will determine Africa’s hospitality journey as a vibrant international destination will be uncovered at the Expo,” Peters says.

Showcasing sustainable and innovative solutions

Attendees will be able to discover products and solutions from kitchens and bathrooms, lighting and decorative accessories, furniture and furnishings, art and textiles, interior fit-out, surfaces and flooring and sleep among categories to explore.

International exhibitors include representatives from Italy, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Japan, and France featuring top executives, brand managers, exporters, creative directors and more. Visitors will include business owners such as restaurant operators, distributors, interior designers, architects, retailers, and buyers, among others.

Nearly 3,000 trade visitors are expected at the expo, with over 100 exhibitors from across the globe.

Previous participants have seen an 88% increase in brand awareness, while 81% have generated new sales leads. “Africa is primed for the hospitality market and the event is the perfect platform for exhibitors to showcase their brand,” Peters adds.

A key feature this year includes the Southern African Housekeepers League of Champions, which brings together competing teams in a live-action display of skill and talent.

This year the event is co-located with the 21st edition of Africa’s Big 7, facilitating connections with buyers from across the African continent to source products, develop new partnerships, and conclude export and import deals within the food and beverage value chain. Also co-located with the 30th edition of Saitex, attendees can boost international and local business relationships across multiple trade sectors.

“The three shows offer an enticing buyer’s journey, allowing for multiple departments to converge at one venue and find ample suppliers according to their needs. Attendance will generate quality leads and new opportunities within a targeted audience, seeing Africa’s hospitality sector thrive,” Peters concludes.

