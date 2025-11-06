A real estate and hospitality firm, AIBEN Investment and Properties Limited, has unveiled its new luxury facility, Bourdillon Hotel, in the Gwarinpa area of Abuja, with a pledge to redefine the city’s hospitality and tourism experience.

Speaking during the launch of the edifice, Chief Executive Officer of AIBEN Group, Chief Andrew Elerewa, said the multi billion naira project is a dream fulfilled, saying it represents the company’s belief in Nigeria’s tourism potential.

He said the project reflects the company’s confidence in the viability of Nigeria’s tourism sector, which he described as an industry of the future capable of generating significant revenue if well supported.

“I feel very elated, highly excited, and deeply fulfilled. Going through the process of building and eventually seeing it come to reality, I’m very thankful to God. A lot happened along the way, but we’re happy to finally have something that can serve the people, deliver quality service to the Gwarinpa community, and by extension, contribute to our nation’s development.

“The tourism industry in Nigeria has a lot of potential, and taking a step like this is one of the ways to build infrastructure that will help harness that potential. We believe the industry has come of age, and facilities like this will help to boost government revenue and increase our Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he said.

Elerewa urged the government to continue providing an enabling environment for investors, adding that the private sector has a key role in developing the industry.

According to him, the facility has already created employment opportunities and will continue to generate revenue for the government through taxation and other channels.

He added: “Government’s role is to provide the right environment, while investors bring in the funds to build infrastructure that can strengthen the sector.

“Whether we like it or not, tourism is a money-spinning industry, and Nigeria must begin to believe in it. Many countries without natural resources make huge income from tourism alone.”

“You have to first believe in your country. This project has already generated a lot of employment. We’ve completed three similar projects, and each one creates hundreds of jobs. Government also benefits through taxes, which is how the economy grows.”

Elerewa, who described tax as an essential part of business, advised entrepreneurs to operate legitimately and take advantage of government incentives.

“Tax is part of business. As a legitimate business owner, you shouldn’t run away from it. Government has also provided incentives that can ease the tax burden on investors. If you stay on the right course, do what’s right, and grow with the system, it will ultimately be beneficial to everyone”, he added.

Speaking, Project Manager of Bourdillon Hotel, Ajayi Simeon, said the hotel was conceived to set a new standard in luxury and service.

According to him, the facility was built with a vision to create something classic, special, and different from what already exists.”

“We benchmarked against the best, and what we have here can stand anywhere in the world. We also value our staff and pay above the minimum wage because we believe excellence must be rewarded”, he stated.

Also speaking at the event, former Chairman of the Federal Capital Territory Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and father of the CEO, Timothy Elerewe, described the edifice as a landmark achievement for the family and a contribution to Nigeria’s economy.

He lauded the Federal Capital Territory Administration under Minister Nyesom Wike for improving infrastructure, noting that good roads and utilities encourage investors to build and expand.

“Twenty years ago, I didn’t see this day coming. The edifice is of international standard, and I’m so proud of my son’s contribution to the economy. With over 600 staff across his hotels, he’s helping the government to create jobs because he understands that government alone cannot do everything.

