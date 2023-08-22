Egypt - Emaar Misr inaugurated the new Address Beach Resort Marassi, in Marassi located in Egypt’s North Coast, marking Egypt’s second hotel and resort under the renowned Address Hotels and Resorts brand. Address has become the destination of choice for travelers worldwide. The chain is located in Dubai, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain.

This step resonates with Emaar’s vision pertinent to developing Egypt’s North Coast, and upgrading the hotel and hospitality sector in it, while making a significant contribution toward establishing Egypt as a premier destination for leisure tourism in the Middle East.

Address Beach Resort Marassi Beach is located on an area of 86,100 sqm in Marassi, Sidi Abdelrahman, and it has been constructed along the breathtaking beach of Marassi, where the guests are offered a private experience through a 160 m – long private beach. The hotel comprises 118 rooms and suites designed in a cutting-edge style, 169 serviced apartments in addition to 69 cabanas located a few steps away from the sea and Marassi Marina.

On this occasion, Mohamed AlAbbar, founder of Emaar Properties, stated: “Emaar aims to develop a portfolio of 10 hotels, which represents approximately 3,000 hotel rooms in Egypt’s North Coast with an investment of EGP 26.3bn, including both the previously launched hotels and those that are still under construction. This reflects the company’s vision to enhance the hotels and hospitality sector in this destination, and building on this belief, Emaar Misr launched Address Marassi Golf Resort, in addition to renovating and launching Alamein Hotel, along with five Boutique Hotels. The company is planning to inaugurate Vida Marina Resort very soon.”

Alabbar added that Emaar Misr’s vision has been manifested through the development of the Marassi project, setting a new standard for development with its world-class designs. Not only this, but the project has contributed to Egypt becoming a destination for yacht enthusiasts as it currently houses the largest international marina for yachts on the Mediterranean Coast.

