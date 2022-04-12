RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) announced on Monday the start of implementation of Saudization in some key health sectors.



These include 60 percent Saudization in health specialization professions, 30 percent localization of engineering and technical professions in medical appliances, and 40 percent Saudization in the sales and medical appliances and supplies professions throughout the Kingdom.



The implementation of Saudization of these sectors comes into force after the end of the grace period specified for them.



The decision to localize the professions of health specialties include the jobs of medical laboratories, radiology, physiotherapy and therapeutic nutrition in all medical facilities operating in the Kingdom, with setting the minimum salary to calculate Saudization rates at SR7,000 for specialists, and SR5,000 for technicians.



The ministry said in a statement issued on Monday that the Saudization rate will be 60 percent of the total number of workers in the targeted health specialties so as to create more than 5,600 jobs for Saudi men and women.



The decision to localize professions in the medical appliances sector included the Saudization of sales and advertising professions and the introduction of medical appliances and supplies in two phases: first by 40 percent and in the second phase by 80 percent.



The localization of engineering and technical professions for medical devices was also in two phases: the first by 30 percent, and in the second phase by 50 percent, as their target is to create more than 3,000 job opportunities for male and female citizens.



The minimum wage has been set at SR7,000 for holders of a bachelor’s degree and SR5,000 for technicians.



The MHRSD system will provide a package of incentives related to supporting private sector enterprises in employing Saudis, including wage subsidies by up to 50 percent.



It also includes training job seekers, transportation allowance to and from workplace, moving allowance from one city to another, and childcare allowance to increase participation of mothers, and allowance for working remotely to encourage new work patterns.



SR7000 minimum salary for Saudi dentists, pharmacists



The ministry has started implementing the decision to calculate Saudization rates in the private sector with the minimum salary of SR7,000 for Saudi dentists and pharmacists effective from Monday.



This is after approval of the amendment and updating of the two nationalization guides for the dentistry and pharmacy professions.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).