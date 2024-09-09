Muscat: The investment opportunities in the Sultanate of Oman’s health sector is very promising as the government as the government is enhancing the health care system

This is on the back of increasing demand for health services driven by the increase in the population and the increase in the level of health awareness.

The Ministry of Health is continuing to exert its efforts for boosting investment in the healthcare sector as part of economic diversification.

Rashid bin Saleem Al Aghbari, advisor for investment at the Ministry of Health, said, “The health sector in the Sultanate of Oman is witnessing an increasing demand due to the growing population. This provides ample opportunities for investments in hospitals and health centres as well as in improvement of health services.”

“These investment opportunities would enhance the partnership between the government and the private sector and would provide investors with diverse options to develop new health projects,” he further added.

The Sultanate of Oman is also working to attract therapeutic tourism which would increase the opportunities of investment in hospitals and health centres, he said.

He pointed out that more investments in the health sector would require improvement in the regulatory environment of the health sector. This could be through the facilitation of the procedures and development of the private regulatory policies besides offering incentives to encourage investment in the healthcare sector.

He said that the Sultanate of Oman is extending due efforts for development of the health sector through the execution of several mega investment projects.

He added that several private projects were launched in 2023 and 2024. These include two factories for producing medicine in Dhofar and Muscat governorates, a healthcare services hospital in North Al Batinah Governorate and multi-specialty hospital in Muscat among others.

He also pointed out to the cooperation and partnership between the government sector and the private sector in the health sector for development of health infrastructure and systems. This reflects the Sultanate of Oman efforts for achievement of Oman Vision 2040 in terms of improving the quality of health services and enhancement of the role the private sector in developing this vital sector.

He said that the last few years saw execution of vital investment projects in the health sector in the Sultanate of Oman.

The year 2023 saw the announcement of several projects and investment opportunities in the health sector coupled with initiatives for empowerment of human resources (HR) and further improvement of health services.

He said that the mega investments and new opportunities reflect the increasing care and attention accorded by the government of Oman for boosting the health sector and making it more attractive to foreign and local investments.

