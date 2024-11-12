Muscat – His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Supreme Commander, paid a Royal visit to Medical City for Military and Security Services on Monday and presided over the official opening of the Medical City Hospital for Military and Security Services.

Upon His Majesty the Sultan’s arrival at Medical City, he was received by H H Sayyid Shihab bin Tarik al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Medical City for Military and Security Services, and Uday bin Hilal al Maawali, Head of Medical City for Military and Security Services. His Majesty the Sultan was also greeted by ministers, commanders and board members of the Medical City.

Following a speech by Maawali, His Majesty the Sultan witnessed a visual presentation on the progress of the medical sector and contributions of Omani doctors over time, as well as stages of development of the medical field in the sultanate up until the day His Majesty inaugurated this medical facility, which represents another national achievement for the Renewed Renaissance.

After that, His Majesty officially opened the hospital.

A film was screened before His Majesty the Sultan about the medical facilities and specialised departments of the hospital, as well as the added value it represents for the health sector in Oman.

His Majesty the Sultan also toured the hospital’s departments and wings where he was briefed on the design. It was built to the highest technical standards to meet the needs of the medical services and integrated healthcare that it provides as per the vision of the Medical City for Military and Security Services and its national goals in line with Oman Vision 2040.

This was followed by His Majesty the Sultan writing a message to commemorate the Royal visit and the official opening of the hospital.

His Majesty the Sultan shook hands with assistant heads of the Medical City for Military and Security Services, and director generals and engineers of the hospital, after which he left the facility.

Alongside His Majesty the Sultan, the official inauguration was attended by ministers, commanders of Sultan’s Armed Forces and military and security units, as well as senior officials.

