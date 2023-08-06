Ibnsina Pharma (ISPH) has led the Egyptian market in the first half (H1) of 2023, with a total market share of 24%, according to a statement.

In June, the company topped the list of drug distribution companies in Egypt, with a market share of 25.31%, based on data from global analytics provider IQVIA.

It is worth noting that the Egyptian pharma market grew by 18.9% year-on-year (YoY) in H1 2023.

