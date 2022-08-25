Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, directed the speedy completion of the medical insurance plan for the COP27 climate conference, which Egypt is to host in November in Sharm El-Sheikh.

This came during the minister’s weekly meeting, with the ministry’s leaders and heads of bodies, and with the participation of all the ministry’s undersecretaries in the governorates, via video conference.

The meeting aimed to follow up on the progress of work in the various files of the ministry, and to identify challenges and obstacles to overcome them, to ensure the continuation of providing the best medical services to patients. This is part of the ministry’s strategy to improve the public health of citizens.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, confirmed the coordination between all the concerned parties in the ministry to secure the climate conference.

He explained that the insurance plan includes the establishment of a mini-hospital, the provision of clinics in the main halls, the provision of mobile clinics and clinics within the hotels designated for hosting delegations, and the provision of equipped ambulances, emphasizing the readiness of Sharm El-Sheikh International Hospital, and the provision of a cardiac catheterization unit inside it.

Abdel Ghaffar pointed out that the minister directed during the meeting to achieve the maximum benefit from the “remote diagnosis” system through the diagnostic units in the governorates of the republic. The number of these units reached 150 within the first phase out of 300 units targeted to be established during the coming period, in implementation of the state’s strategy for digital transformation.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).