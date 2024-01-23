Egypt - A delegation of Egyptian companies working in the field of human vaccine manufacturing visited the Emirati M42 Group, a holding company that operates in various sectors related to health care and technology. The visit, organized by Egypt’s Industrial Modernization Center (IMC), aimed to foster collaboration and exchange of expertise between the two sides.

The visit revealed potential areas of cooperation, such as artificial intelligence, predictive monitoring of wastewater, and early cancer detection programmes.

The M42 Group’s work is based on six main pillars, in addition to the hospitals and health care sector. These are: research and development, artificial intelligence, data analysis, cloud computing programmes and services, genomic sciences, and advanced diagnostics.

The holding company also owns the largest laboratories for diagnostics, environmental sciences, and industrial testing in the region. It provides predictive monitoring of wastewater, comprehensive environmental tracking and reporting services, and cutting-edge analytics. Moreover, it has a strong presence in the pharmaceutical sector.

