ABU DHABI - Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company, is partnering with Niflink to provide customisable telemedicine and eLearning solutions across its network, using Niflink’s advanced video compression technology.

The partnership opens up a range of new opportunities for institutional and organisational users such as health and education ministries, the military, first responders, and non-governmental organisations. Under the agreement, Niflink’s telemedicine solution will be optimised and certified to work across the Thuraya network in the regions it operates.

The solution is tailored to enable large-scale remote education and healthcare projects in remote and rural areas. This is made possible by embedded video compression technology that ensures the efficient transmission of multimedia content through Thuraya’s satellite network, covering 80% of the world across the Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Thuraya CEO and Yahsat Chief Commercial Officer, said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Niflink. By combining the reach and scale of Thuraya’s satellite network with Niflink’s adaptable telemedicine and eLearning solution more people will be able to access essential health and education services.”

Cav. Bruno Iacone, CEO of Niflink, said, “The Niflink team is really excited about our Partnership with Thuraya, and we know that by combining our leading solutions with Thuraya’s network, we will make great strides in improving accessibility to much needed critical services in the Telemedicine and eLearning sectors.”