UAE - Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (Kezad Group), the largest operator of integrated and purpose-built economic zones, has announced that it has signed a lease agreement with Astha Biotech, a UAE-based investment and development company, for a new facility within Kezad development in Al Ain city.

The Astha Biotech facility, which will spread over a 38,000 sqm area, will capture up to 1,000 metric tonnes of CO2 annually, using carbon from local industries to grow microalgae. It will hire and train a team of 30 highly skilled personnel for the microalgae production unit and the laboratory.

Announcing the lease deal, Kezad said this comes following its recent agreement signed at the Make It In The Emirates Forum 2024 which will see the launch of the first UAE company focused on the production of microalgae with high-value applications across the health, cosmetics, food, and aquaculture industries.

The Al Ain plant will be set up by Astha Biotech with an initial investment of AED44 million ($12 million).

Kezad Group CEO Mohamed Al Khadar Al Ahmed said: "We are more than happy to welcome Astha Biotech, an infrastructure company with a focus on the green economy. At Kezad, we are developing new enabling infrastructure for companies to further improve their sustainable practices, including transitioning to a greener economy."

"Our efforts are aligned with the direction from Abu Dhabi's leadership on sustainable development, and our focus remains steadfast on creating a better world for our future generations," he added.

Astha Biotech Group CEO Zouheir Bensaid said: "We are so proud to be part of Abu Dhabi’s ambitious programme geared towards sustainable development. Our project is in-line with our values where we aim at translating our will to seek out new solutions to deal with the challenges of organic dietary nutriments and the contribution to the environment decarbonisation."

With an initial focus on the dietary supplements market, Astha Biotech’s production of microalgae strains Spirulina, Haematococcus pluvialis, and Chlorella will be carried out in a sustainable manner using closed culture processes and photobioreactors.

"We will use CO2 emissions accumulated from local industries in its cultivation facilities as a carbon source for the growth of the microalgae. The new entity aims to capture up to 1,000 MT of CO2 annually, surpassing the carbon sequestration capacity of forests or corn fields," he added.

